Pair who were 17 when they raped 'vulnerable' woman in Shropshire hotel are locked up

Harley King, aged 19, from Newcastle, and Ben Jennings, aged 20, from Cramlington, in Northumberland, have both been given custodial sentences of eight years and six months after being found guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court in June.

King was found guilty of three offences – two charges of raping a woman aged 16 and over and one charge of voyeurism or recording a private act.

Jennings was convicted of two charges of rape of a woman aged 16 and over, and one sexual assault charge of a female aged 16.

The charges related to offences that took place in Oswestry in 2022.