Jailed: Men who subjected schoolgirl to 'depraved night of sexual abuse' are locked up

A court heard Stevan Marston had "developed a sexual obsession" with the teenager when he and Yasser Mahmood preyed upon her in Telford one evening in the spring of 2022.

The pair received sentences of nine and a half and nine years respectively at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday after being convicted of various offences at trial in May.

Marston was found guilty of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration and possession of the class A drug cocaine; while Mahmood was convicted of rape, causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and dangerous driving.

The court heard how the girl was sexually assaulted and raped during the course of the evening after being invited to an address in Telford. Mahmood travelled to the property from his home in Birmingham, filming himself driving at up to 111mph on the M54.

Statements provided by her detailing how she was left in pain and struggling to breathe at times as both men abused her - both individually and simultaneously.

Mahmood bought alcohol and made drinks for the girl, while Marston took cocaine in front of her. Judge Peter Barrie said she "must have taken some for herself during the course of the evening" with it easily available.

Prosecutor Matthew Barnes read details from a victim impact statement, provided a month after the attack, in which the girl said she had been left "feeling low and sad and in tears".