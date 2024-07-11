Paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted girls gets lengthy jail term

Robert Norry appeared for sentencing at Shrewsbury Crown Court following a trial where he was convicted of nine counts - one of raping a girl under the age of 13 and several of sexual activity.

Norry, aged 36, had no previous convictions against his name but was found guilty after a five-day trial in June of the rape of a girl under 13, two sexual assaults of a girl under 13 by touching and six counts of sexual activity with a girl under 16.

The court heard how Norry sexually assaulted the two girls between December 2020 and February 2022.

The court was also told on Thursday that Norry, of Brereton, Brookside, in Telford, suffers from anxiety and depression and would be "more vulnerable than others" from a long period in prison.

But Judge Peter Barrie told Norry that he "took advantage of them to touch them sexually".