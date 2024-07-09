Telford sweetie thief jailed after shoplifting 24 times in four months

Nathan Crossley, aged 34, targeted Telford shops including Tesco Express 12 times, Co-op seven times, Sainsbury's four times and Spar in Broseley between March and June this year, stealing more than £2,000 worth of stock.

His most lucrative thefts included £284 worth of meat and confectionary from the Broseley shop on March 3 and five cases of Kinder Bueno chocolate bars worth £200 from the Co-op on May 23.