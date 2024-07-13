Jailed: Company boss turned violent after being criticised for his Christmas party dancing

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Nicholas Thomas Williams has shown exemplary personal behaviour in the five and a half years after the two 'violent' assaults on December 6, 2018.

But Judge Peter Barrie, handed down a four-and-a-half-year sentence after the 49-year-old was found guilty of wounding with intent, two counts of affray, and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm by a jury on June 3, 2024.

Judge Barrie, sitting at court on Thursday said the attacks on two men at the Lion Quays resort, at Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry, were so serious that an immediate custodial sentence was justified.

He said the Christmas party should have been a "happy, friendly occasion".

But a singer in the band at the venue had noticed Williams' "over-enthusiastic behaviour" on a crowded dance floor.

Towards the end of the evening on the packed dance floor some "critical comments" were made about his dancing.

"It probably was a harsh comment made about your behaviour," said Judge Barrie. "You deserved it but there is no excuse for violence."

Williams, of Station Avenue, Chirk, went up to one man, Tom Evans, and "punched him in the face".