Thieves and thugs: Some of the Shropshire's worst criminals locked up in recent weeks

From thieves and rapists to a would-be murderer, the courts have been teeming with trials of all magnitude since we last looked back in May.

Notably, June saw the sentencing of Javed Qureshi, who was sent down for 18-years after bludgeoning a woman with a shock absorber in their home in Shrewsbury.

Later in the month, rapist Aron May from Bridgnorth, formerly an officer with West Midlands Police, was put away for 12 years for two attacks on the same woman in 2019.

Here are those, and some of the other cases the Shropshire Star has reported on over the month of June.

Jail for thief who assaulted man and stole petrol

A thief who stole petrol and assaulted a man was jailed for eight weeks in early June.

Colin Dillon, aged 30, attacked his victim in Shrewsbury and stole fuel from Sainsbury's at Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury on Saturday, June 1.

Dillon, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to theft from a shop, assault by beating and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Violent man bludgeoned woman with shock absorber before setting fire to their home

Javed Qureshi. Photo: West Mercia Police

Javed Qureshi, aged 30, of Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury was given an 18-year prison sentence for the attempted murder of a woman he attacked with a shock absorber in Shrewsbury.

The court heard how on October 31, 2023, officers responded to a call from a member of the public after they were approached by a women with serious injuries to her head and arm in Shrewsbury.

When officers arrived at the scene they quickly located Qureshi at his home address nearby, where he had started a fire causing extensive damage to his home and endangered the life of other people in the neighbouring properties.

Jail for man responsible for 'incredibly upsetting and invasive' theft