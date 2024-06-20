Telford man jailed for breach of domestic violence order

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kerry Steven, 52, of Crescent Road in Hadley, was yesterday sentenced to 56 days in prison at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court.

Steven was also given an additional nine days imprisonment for breach of his Post Sentence Supervision Order.

Evidence was shown to the court that Steven had breached his Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) by being in the company of the person the order was put in place to protect.

Detective Inspector Craig Newey, from Telford’s Protecting Vulnerable People Team, said: “Domestic abuse has no place in society and I am pleased that the court has recognised the importance of this DVPO and granted the order for 56 days against Steven."

"When a DVPO is in place it means that police can take immediate action to protect vulnerable victims, and give the time to consider their options while the perpetrator cannot contact them."