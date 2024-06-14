'His body craves drugs': Prolific thief who 'needs to be off the streets' gets long jail sentence

Magistrates were told that Bradley David Howes' 'body craves drugs' and he commits offences to pay for his dependency.

Howes, who is aged 26, from Hollybush Road, in Woodside, Telford, was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to 23 offences at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

They included assaults, carrying a bladed article, and driving off in a £17,000 Audi after burgling the keys from behind the counter at a Premier Inn in Telford on May 29 this year. The owner had to pay for a hire car and get the vehicle's locks changed, the court was told.

Howes also tried to use stolen bank cards to withdraw cash or pay for items four times, twice on May 23 and twice on June 3, this year.

Howes also stole speakers from Halfords, a Calvin Klein gift set from Boots, trainers from Sports Direct, items worth £31.15 from Asda at Malinsgate, Telford, and items from the BP Garage at Hadley Park.

He also struck at Pretty Unusual Gifts, taking ornaments; and One Stop shops, the Wine Cellar and a Co-op; assaulted a man, and took a silver Mercedes without consent.

This all happened after he received a suspended jail sentence earlier this year.