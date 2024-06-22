Craig Hull, of no fixed abode, left his victim with a 5cm-deep gash under his right eye and a 4cm deep cut in his arm, after the attack on October 30, 2021.

The 43-year-old had already admitted a charge of wounding and one charge of being in possession of a bladed article when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

The court heard that the attack occurred at a home of multiple occupancy in Sutton Hill in Telford, where Hull often visited to see a female friend.

Mr Edward Sousby, prosecuting, said the defendant had often “begged” cigarettes from one of the other occupants of the house but on the day of the attack, the other tenant refused.

“This led to a bad-tempered response,” Mr Sousby said.