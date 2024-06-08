'I'll slice you up': Machete-wielding thugs terrify mum as they threaten to stab her kids

Cameron Buckley, 21, and Gregory Aston, 20, were jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court for the offences which took place within weeks of each other – the second while on bail for the first.

Both pleaded guilty to two charges of affray on September 3 and 21 last year.

The court heard the first incident involved the pair chasing a man at Sandhurst Meadows in Shrewsbury – with Aston riding a moped and Buckley on a bicycle – swinging a large machete and a 'Rambo-style knife' at the man.

The court was told there was "some background" between the defendants and their target, but no details were revealed.

Myles Wilson, prosecuting, said the man had run into his mother's property, locking a garden gate while the weapons had been swung within a metre of him as he tried to escape.

The court heard that the victim's mother had gone out to try and "defuse" the situation, but both Buckley and Aston had waved the weapons at her.

During an exchange that lasted anywhere between 10 and 20 minutes they called her "a slag", and told her to "get your child out or I will slice you up".