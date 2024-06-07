Jailed: Man responsible for 'incredibly upsetting and invasive incident' sees justice

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ian Wyn Edwards, 58, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years for the offence at Caernarfon Crown Court yesterday .

The burglary occurred at a house in Froncysyllte, near Chirk, last month on Monday, May 6, where cash and family jewellery were stolen from an upstairs safe.

North Wales Police said Edwards was quickly identified as a suspect by investigating officers and was subsequently arrested.

Following his arrest, he admitted to the offence, before the stolen jewellery was located in a rural wooded area nearby and returned to the victim.

Investigating officer, PC Lauren Halliwell of the priority crime team, said: “This burglary was an incredibly upsetting and invasive incident for the victims, who feared they had lost sentimental jewellery passed down from family.

“Following the diligent and dedicated work of the response officers, CID and the burglary team following the arrest, they were quickly able to recover the stolen items and return them back to the owners.

“Burglaries have devastating impact on victims and my message to those who commit these offences in North Wales is that you will be caught, and you will be brought to justice.

"I am grateful to the court for passing a custodial sentence in this case and hope this gives Edwards' victims some measure of comfort."