Jail for thieving pig farmer who stole trailer and rammed police in 'dangerous' chase

Pig farmer John Pughe and an unidentified accomplice targeted Morris's Farm in Meifod, near Welshpool, stealing £5,000 worth of agricultural stock.

Pughe then raced on major A roads and through villages with sparks flying in his wake after police burst his tyres with a stinger.

CCTV footage was played to Mold Crown Court of Pughe brazenly driving onto a field in a Nissan X-Trail on the night of April 5 this year, while his accomplice hooked up the trailer belonging to the Morris's.

The family had become suspicious after seeing a drone in the area on a previous day.

When the theft was happening, Margaret Morris, who owns the farm with her husband, heard some noise from the field and thought it might have been her son Rowland.

She phoned him and when it became clear it wasn't him in the field, he made his way down there and saw Pughe driving off. He phoned 999 and followed from a distance.