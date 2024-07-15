Prolific criminal Simon Budd, aged 41, climbed into a family home and got on top of a sleeping dad in bed in Buttington Road, Shrewsbury.

But he got more than he bargained for, finding himself being thrown out of the front door and on the receiving end of a good hiding.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how a neighbour witnessed three men outside the home in Monkmoor at around 8.50am on November 9. Two of them assisted Budd climb onto a garage roof as he went to break in.

The first the victim knew of what was going on was when he "felt a weight on top of him".