Jailed: Woman school-worker from Telford who had sex with autistic child

Acasia Welburn, who is now aged 26, of New Road in Telford, was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Welburn had pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

She appeared at York Crown Court for sentencing.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said Welburn’s "reign of abuse" had begun while she was working at a school in a position of trust.

A spokesman said: "Welburn started sexual contact with a teenage boy who was autistic. She initially made contact with the boy on social media which involved the sharing of sexual messages and images.

"A shocking string of abuse followed on from this when she met the victim on a regular basis for sexual intercourse in her car and flat."

Detective Constable Alison Morris of North Yorkshire Police’s non-recent sexual abuse team said: “I cannot commend the victim enough for their incredible courage and determination that they have shown.

“This is another case which demonstrates it is possible for victims to seek and receive justice.

“We would encourage anyone who has been affected by any offending to make contact with the police, you will be supported and listened to.”