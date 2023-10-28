Unpaid work and penalty points for Telford driver who failed to report crash

A motorist who crashed into another vehicle and failed to report it has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Ferry Road, Jackfield, Telford. Photo: Google
Glyn Jones, aged 61, crashed a Nissan Juke in Ferry Road, Jackfield, Telford on July 21 last year.

Jones, of Charlecote Park, Ketley, Telford, was found guilty in absence at Worcester Magistrates Court of failing to report a road accident.

Magistrates handed him a 12-month community order including 40 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity days. They also ordered for his driving licence to be endorsed with seven penalty points.

Jones must also pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.

