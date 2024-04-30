Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ludlow farmer Graham Price, NFU Shropshire chair, said rural communities are ‘experiencing real problems’.

He added: “We’ve been making the case to politicians for action for a long time as not only is there an obvious financial cost but it causes business disruption and reduces our ability to produce food for us all.

“The NFU continues to put rural crime in the political spotlight. A letter will be sent to every newly-elected PCC in England and Wales.

"It highlights how offences like machinery theft, fly-tipping, dog attacks on livestock and hare coursing blight farming communities and must urgently move up the list of policing priorities.

“In our Farming for Britain’s Future manifesto, the NFU is calling for a consistent and coordinated response to rural crime across government and police forces.

“This should include fair funding for rural policing, a dedicated rural crime team in every police force and the formation of a cross-departmental rural crime task force.”