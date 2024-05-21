Shropshire Farming Talk: Harper Adams University

We are, as you might expect for a farm on a University campus, a teaching farm; we are, also, a research farm, where we work with our academics to Investigate and improve farming practices of all kinds.

This can be from using artificial intelligence to boost cattle health to improving efficiency and helping the environment through cutting methane production in cow’s diets.

However, and importantly, we are also a commercial enterprise – our milk is sent to a supplier like many other farms in Shropshire.

So, it was great news for our team when, recently, we were able to add a fresh round of awards to our trophy cabinet at this year’s NMR Shropshire herd competition.