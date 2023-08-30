Shrewsbury pervert's sex attacks discovered on phone by cops investigating him for different crime

Robert Bebb, also known as Nicholas Bebb, admitted two counts of sexual assault at Shrewsbury Crown Court in relation incidents which took place in Shrewsbury on May 4 this year.

Robert Edwards, prosecuting, told the court: "This is an unusual case in that she (the victim) knew nothing about the offending happening. It was recorded on a mobile phone. When that phone was seized by police on another crime, the video was found."

Judge Anthony Lowe adjourned the case for two weeks. It is expected Bebb, aged 34, will be sentenced at the next hearing.