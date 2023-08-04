Two Telford women to be sentenced for stealing Ford Kuga

By Rob Smith DonningtonCrimePublished:

Two Telford women are due to be sentenced for stealing a car in the town earlier this week.

The women will be sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court
The women will be sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court

Francesca Hanks, 26, and Lauren Evans, 24, were convicted this week of stealing a Ford Kuga belonging to Daniel James.

The two stole the car in Telford on Tuesday but were arrested and brought to Kidderminster Magistrates Court the next day, charged with the theft of a motor vehicle.

Hanks, of Clock Tower Avenue in Wrockwardine Wood, and Evans, of Wellswood Avenue in Ketley Bank, indicated guilty pleas to the court and were convicted.

They are next due at Telford Magistrates Court to be sentenced on October 19.

A third person accused of being involved in the theft, Johnathan Hanks, 45, will stand trial at Telford on the same date, having indicated a not guilty plea to the charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

Johnathan Hanks, of Turreff Avenue in Donnington, and the two women were all remanded on conditional bail, that condition being not to enter Donnington's New Road between its junctions with Wrockwardine Wood Way and Plough Road.

Crime
News
Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News