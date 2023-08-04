Two Telford women to be sentenced for stealing Ford Kuga

The women will be sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court

Francesca Hanks, 26, and Lauren Evans, 24, were convicted this week of stealing a Ford Kuga belonging to Daniel James.

The two stole the car in Telford on Tuesday but were arrested and brought to Kidderminster Magistrates Court the next day, charged with the theft of a motor vehicle.

Hanks, of Clock Tower Avenue in Wrockwardine Wood, and Evans, of Wellswood Avenue in Ketley Bank, indicated guilty pleas to the court and were convicted.

They are next due at Telford Magistrates Court to be sentenced on October 19.

A third person accused of being involved in the theft, Johnathan Hanks, 45, will stand trial at Telford on the same date, having indicated a not guilty plea to the charge of theft of a motor vehicle.