Two Telford women to be sentenced for stealing Ford Kuga

Francesca Hanks, 26, and Lauren Evans, 24, were convicted this week of stealing a Ford Kuga belonging to Daniel James.
The two stole the car in Telford on Tuesday but were arrested and brought to Kidderminster Magistrates Court the next day, charged with the theft of a motor vehicle.
Hanks, of Clock Tower Avenue in Wrockwardine Wood, and Evans, of Wellswood Avenue in Ketley Bank, indicated guilty pleas to the court and were convicted.
They are next due at Telford Magistrates Court to be sentenced on October 19.
A third person accused of being involved in the theft, Johnathan Hanks, 45, will stand trial at Telford on the same date, having indicated a not guilty plea to the charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
Johnathan Hanks, of Turreff Avenue in Donnington, and the two women were all remanded on conditional bail, that condition being not to enter Donnington's New Road between its junctions with Wrockwardine Wood Way and Plough Road.