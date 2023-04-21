Windows smashed in attack on historic hotel

The lion

The historic, Grade One listed, Lion Hotel on Wyle Cop was targeted on Thursday afternoon (20) with about 20 windows damaged.

Police received calls at about 4pm.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "An investigation has been launched and officers are making enquiries towards making an arrest or arrests."

The hotel started to house asylum seekers in November.

In December the hotel and surrounding properties were evacuated when a malicious bomb threat was make. A huge police operation took place to make sure that the threat was not genuine.