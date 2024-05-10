Daniel Dixon, 36, from High Street, Leominster was attending a public swimming session at the Halo Leisure Centre in the town at the same time as a pregnant woman on Wednesday, January 17.

Although police say their paths did not completely cross, during his time at the centre, Dixon "secretly and intentionally" stole the underwear from the woman’s locker and loitered in the same area as her until she left.

His victim told police and he was arrested after an investigation.