Appeal for info after vintage scooter stolen from driveway

West Mercia Police says the old-style Lambretta scooter was stolen from a driveway in Wyken near Worfield at around 1pm on Sunday, May 5.

The scooter was taken without the keys while the owner had walked around the back of their property.

Police are asking anyone with information on the theft or who may have been in the area at the time and heard or seen anything suspicious.

Information can be passed on to police via the force website at westmercia.police.uk quoting incident reference 00199_I_05052024.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.