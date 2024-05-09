Woman who pushed and swore at chief inspector outside police station handed a community order and fine

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Luisa Hill's solicitor told Telford Magistrates Court that the 29-year-old had a difficult start in life, including being sectioned three times over concerns for her mental health.

At 6.40pm on March 12 this year Hill, who is at least 6ft tall, was arguing with her partner as he was "trying to get into" Shrewsbury Police Station in Clive Road.

Sara Beddow, prosecuting, told the sentencing hearing at the court on Wednesdaythat the incident coincided with chief inspector Tracy Ryan leaving the station.

The officer asked Hill to "calm down" but that was met with Hill saying "what's it got to do with you, b****."

The court heard that the officer told Hill she is a "cop and just wants to get to the bottom of what's going on."

Ms Beddow said the officer was taken by surprise when Hill, who had been showing "none of the warning signs" of attacking, "out of the blue" launched herself at the man and pushed the officer away.

"She had been trying to get to the male more than her," Ms Beddow said.

The court was told that Hill backed off and walked away after the brief incident and the officer had not been injured.

Hill, who had pleaded guilty, was told that she faced an uplift in the punishment she would receive because it was an assault on an emergency worker.

Brendan Reedy, mitigating, said: "I don't think she realised she was a police officer, not that I am saying it is OK to act aggressively against anybody.

"But she was in a row and in those circumstances did not hear."

He said Hill had been in care since the age of six and when she went to study in Birmingham from Hereford where she grew up found it very difficult having no support network. She had been sectioned under the Mental Heath Act three times.

She has previous convictions to her name including for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and battery.

"Life has been a bit of a struggle for my client," said Mr Reedy.

But she is in stable accommodation in Willowfield, Woodside, Telford, and a community order was a "sensible way to go", said Mr Reedy.

He also recommended a "small fine" because of Hill's financial circumstances.

"£20 is not insignificant to her," he said.

The probation service had produced what the court heard was a "very detailed report".

Handing down the sentence, presiding justice Alan Parkhurst said the bench of three magistrates decided to follow the recommendation of the probation service.

They ordered Hill to attend 20 rehabilitation activity days in the next 12 months and handed down a combined fine and victims' surcharge of £130. Hill has been ordered to pay it off at £5 per fortnight.