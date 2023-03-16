Student sentenced after veering across road and killing mother-of-two in crash

Renata Anna Sumiga died six days after the crash

Mia Price, 22, could not remember the collision in which her Toyota Yaris veered onto the wrong side, colliding with another car carrying a family just before 7.30pm on March 16 last year

Renata Anna Sumiga, 37, died in hospital from a “devastating” brain injury and serious abdominal injuries six days after the crash on the A483 in Llaithddu, between Llanbister and Camnant.

Earlier this month, Price, a Cardiff University student, pleaded guilty to causing Ms Sumiga’s death by careless and inconsiderate driving at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

At Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Wednesday, His Honour Judge Richard Twomlow said the “dreadful” collision had a “devastating effect" on Ms Sumiga's family.

“Nothing I can say, or sentence could possible alleviate the grief felt by her family as a result of her death,” he said.

Prosecuting, Ms Talia Keskin said Price had been driving alone but was in convoy with her father who was travelling southbound in front of her when the collision happened.

Ms Keskin said that for one second the car veered across the road, but there was no information as to why. The court heard that there was no drink or drugs involved, no use of a phone or a mechanical fault with Price’s car.

Ms Sumiga’s husband Radoslaw Sznajder, who was driving a Volkswagen Passat towards Newtown, suffered a fractured sternum, his 10-year-old son who was sitting in the front passenger seat had chest pains from the seatbelt, and his seven-year-old son who was sitting in the back with his mother suffered a broken collarbone.

Price needed surgery for a broken femur, ankle, jaw and elbow and suffered neurological injuries.

Mitigating, Mr Stuart John said the 22-year-old had shown “genuine contrition and remorse”.

“Two families' lives have been ruined by this tragic collision," he said. "She is going to have to live with this for the rest of her life.”

In a victim impact statement, Mr Sznajder said: “When I knew it was over I didn't know how to tell them. I was in the world of The Matrix myself and in a dream. I thought when I woke up it would all be over and back to normal.

“Once I told the boys [the youngest] didn't understand but [the oldest], I never wish any parent to hear a child cry like that. Even my mother was scared. It was impossible to calm him down."

Mr Sznajder said he tried to keep the boys busy and he was assisted by friends and family but his mother and sister had to return to Poland after a number of days.

He added: "I feel anxious all the time. Every car I consider a threat and I have problems falling asleep. Since the accident I can't concentrate. I often think about the accident... I found myself afraid of my own health and think what will happen to my children if something happens to me.

“Life is not the same without Renata. She was our glue. She made the children smile all the time. Life gives us less pleasure and we miss her. Our life fell like a house of cards.

“Birthdays and holidays are not the same. Renata’s birthday was a terrible time. My son’s Holy Communion which Renata was looking forward to. They are not the days of joy that they should be, they are of sadness and there will be more. Renata supported me. She was the reason I had strength.”

Sentencing Price, of Bishopston, Swansea, His Honour Judge Twomlow said: “Miss Price has felt very deep remorse of the consequences of what happened, and her appearance in court today and her family has shown that.

“You survived the crash which has had serious consequences. You have suffered serious injuries, both physical and psychological, which are still ongoing, and you can’t recall anything itself, and struggled to come to terms with what happened.

“You’ve never been in trouble before. You are of previous excellent character.

“This collision occurred as a result of momentary inattention.”