Police have posted an appeal after a teenager riding an off-road bike on a playing field in Stirchley escaped from officers.

They said a 13-year-old seen riding the same bike had been issued with a warning notice, but they have urged people to let them know where the bike is being stored - and who is riding it.

Telford Police said the rider escaped from officers

Posting on social media Telford & Wrekin Police said: "The teenage male pictured was riding an off road bike on the recreation field in Stirchley and made off from officers.

"Another 13 year-old-male who was seen riding the bike has been issued a section 59 warning.

"Children riding these vehicles are unqualified and uninsured. Riding in public spaces, they are putting themselves and others at serious risk.

"If you know who is riding off-road bikes or where they are stored please email opspree@westmercia.police.uk."