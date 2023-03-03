Motorist’s careless driving led to tragic death of mother, 38

Renata Anna Sumiga.

Mia Price, 20, admitted causing death by careless driving when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Renata Anna Sumiga, 38, was travelling with her family in a Volkswagen Passat when they were involved in a collision with Price’s Toyota Yaris.

The crash happened on the A483 between Llanbister and Camnant at around 7.30pm on March 16. Ms Sumiga died five days later.

Stephen Davies, prosecuting, said Price had veered into the oncoming carriageway for 1.6 seconds.

The collision occurred near Llaithddu when it was dark, the weather was dry and there was no lighting.

Mr Davies said Price, of Eastlands Park, Bishopston, Swansea, was the sole occupant of the Yaris and was travelling towards Llandrindod.

He said: “Radoslaw Sznajder was travelling in the opposite direction towards Newtown with his wife and two young sons. One son was in the front passenger seat, his wife was behind him, with the other son in the other rear seat. For no reason that has been ascertained, the defendant’s vehicle veered over the lines and there was a front end collision.

“Mr Sznajder said his wife and children got out of the car. She was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital and tragically passed away on March 21 due to the injuries she sustained. He had bruising to his chest and waist, while one son suffered a fractured collarbone.”

Police investigations found no problem with either car and nothing to suggest the weather or road conditions were a factor.

Mitigating, Stuart John, said: “The facts are accepted but ultimately, her vehicle was only in the wrong lane for a split second, less than two seconds. A problem exists in what it is that caused her to veer into that lane. Sadly, we can only speculate. It is a tragedy and the defendant acknowledges that it is predominantly one for the family of the deceased.

“But it is also something her and her family have had to live with for the last 12 months. It will be something she lives with for the rest of the life.

“She suffered life-changing injuries and was hospitalised for several weeks. She regularly receives medical attention from physios, doctors and a neuro-surgeon, as the incident has affected her memory.

“Whatever caused her to veer into the opposite lane, the collision had nothing to do with consuming alcohol or drugs. She has never taken drugs. She was not using her mobile phone and was not speeding.

“Sadly, it seems she was doing everything right on that journey, but for those few seconds.”