Cyclist suffers head injuries during attack in Telford Town Park

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place in Telford Town Park.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "The man was riding his pushbike on Wednesday, February 9, at about 9.40am when he was approached by two other men.

"One of the men then pushed him off his bike and assaulted him, before both men then left the scene.

"The injured man suffered injuries to his arm and head, and required hospital treatment. The incident happened between Dark Lane and Stirchley Pools in the town park.

"The first man is described as white and in their late teens to early 20s, and wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms and a hoodie.

"The second man is described as also wearing dark clothes and a hoodie."

Anyone with any information or footage of the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident number 138i of February 9.