Tributes paid to 'beloved mother and grandmother' who died at Telford home

Dorota Koziej

Dorota Koziej, 47, from Telford, died after an incident in Cedar Close on December 15.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are ongoing to establish how she died.

Dorota’s family have paid tribute to the "beloved mother and grandmother".

In a statement, they said: "She will always be remembered as full of joy.

“She was kind and beloved mother and grandmother.

“Her death has left us in deep despair and we are utterly heartbroken that she is gone forever.”

West Mercia Police were called to Cedar Court at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, December 15.

Police at the scene at Cedar Close

A 35-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail.

A spokesperson for the force said inquiries are ongoing.

Cedar Close is steps away from Hill Road, where a 28-year-old woman was found dead earlier this year. Police investigated but the death of Mollie Taylor is no longer being treated as murder.

After Dorota's body was discovered, neighbours spoke about how Cedar Close was generally a quiet area and said they had heard nothing of what occurred until seeing the police presence this morning.