Jailed: Burglar in string of break-ins across Shropshire and neighbouring counties gets nine years

Anthony Moffat, from Kidderminster but of no fixed address, targeted residents and properties across Shropshire and into North Powys between June and July last year.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to nine counts of property theft, five counts of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.

The Recorder of Worcester, Judge Robert Juckes QC, sentenced Moffat to nine years in prison.

Moffat was arrested on September 21 following an investigation led by the proactive team from Shrewsbury Police Station.

Warning

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally said: “We are delighted to see such a good result from the hard work of our team bringing this perpetrator to justice.

"Our officers in Shrewsbury worked efficiently and effectively and supported officers from our border force Dyfed Powys to bring together a strong case to put before the Crown Prosecution Service.

“This sentence should be seen as a warning to others that crimes are taken seriously and force borders do not hinder these investigations.”

Police had received reports of several theft-related offences taking place in one area during the early hours of Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

One reported incident was a 'creeper-style' burglary, where the home of an 84-year-old woman was entered while she slept, and jewellery, laptops and mobile phones were taken.