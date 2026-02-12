5 Star Windows & Conservatories launches recruitment drive for new Telford showroom

5 Star Windows & Conservatories is now looking to take on fitters, designers, surveyors and sales staff to work at its new showroom in St Georges which is due to open in May.

More than £750,000 is being invested in the transformation of the old C-Thru building in Gower Street, creating a dedicated modern space for people to visit and explore its range of windows, doors, conservatories and modern living spaces.

It will cover 3,000 sq ft over two floors and house up to 50 different windows, doors and lifestyle extensions, catering primarily to retail clients.

Managing director Richard Manser said: "Our sector appears to be defying the growth of online shopping, with people still keen to visit a physical location to touch and feel the products.

"It's almost like they want to see their vision come to life in person. That's why we're investing £750,000 into creating a dedicated Telford showroom that will be one of the most advanced in the region.

"We are already completing 100 installations every month across Shropshire and believe we can treble that number by having a local place people can come to. Twenty new jobs will be created because of this venture and we're actively recruiting now."

The company, which also has showrooms in Kidderminster and Worcester, has completed more than 40,000 projects since launching in 2002 and also featured in our Ones to Watch 2026 list which detailed companies that business leaders felt would be making the headlines over the coming years.