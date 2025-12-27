Ones to watch in 2026: Who could be making the business news headlines this year

It has been another big year for business with the row over inheritance tax changes for farmers, a tax-raising Budget and a crippling cyber attack on West Midlands car maker JLR and the consequences for its vast supply chain.

And 2026 promises to be another busy one, fuelled in no small part by the sporting arena with the football World Cup and Birmingham hosting the European Athletics Championships - a first for a UK city which will no doubt bring a massive economic boost to the region.

We have gathered together the views of business leaders from across Shropshire and the Black Country to find out who they think could be the local stars of 2026.

5 Star Windows & Conservatories

One of the West Midlands' leading home improvement specialists is set to open in Shropshire in 2026.

5 Star Windows & Conservatories, which has hugely successful sites in Kidderminster and Worcester, is investing £750,000 into transforming the old C-Thru Windows in St Georges, Telford, into a state-of-the-art showroom.

Under the leadership of managing director Richard Manser, the company is aiming to strengthen its existing client base in the county by having a dedicated location for people to visit and explore the latest windows, conservatories and a large range of living spaces.

The move will also create about 20 jobs, with roles ranging from fitters and design specialists to surveyors and sales people.

5 Star Windows & Conservatories will be a welcome addition to Telford's retail scene when it opens in March and proves that there is still an appetite from consumers for buying in person.

Greg Kane, managing director CO Manufacturing

5 Star Windows and Conservatories showroom

Ebury

Ebury is a rapidly expanding fintech business that increased its footprint during 2025 by choosing Birmingham's business district as the destination for its third UK office.

Specialising in international payments and foreign exchange risk management, the company has already stated it is experiencing growing demand from clients across the Midlands since opening in the city in October.

By establishing a presence here, Ebury have deepened pre-existing ties with the city region, having previously signed a three-year commitment with Aston Villa as the club's official foreign exchange partner.