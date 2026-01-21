Agency announces 'bold' expansion as it marks 15th anniversary

Strategic communications agency Be Bold is investing in growth in 2026 following a surge in demand for its PR and digital marketing services.

The journalist-led company, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, secured a number of new clients in 2025, with directors saying firms were looking to convert visibility and profile into tangible business wins.

As part of its planned expansion, the agency has appointed associate director Sarai Gil who brings 15 years of experience in digital projects and strategy to the ten-strong team based near Newport.

Managing director Amy Bould, a former business editor with the Shropshire Star, said the expansion in the agency's services reflected a shift which clients were looking for.

"PR and storytelling now play an even more crucial role in how brands achieve visibility online thanks to the rise in AI search," she said.

"The increased use of AI tools means many companies who relied on a Google ranking to be seen are seeing visitors to their websites plummet and with that sales and growth."

In the last year, additive manufacturer AMufacture, construction constructor McPhillips and the Black Country Chamber of Commerce have hired Be Bold along with renewables specialist CES and Surrey-based Metal Agencies.

Ms Bold added: "Our 2025 success reflects the trust organisations place in our strategic approach to communications.

"Clients increasingly want us to lead on all aspects of their marketing and digital strategy and Sarai's appointment is part of that commitment. We're really pleased to have her on board."

The investment will see Be Bold expand its digital marketing services to include website development, search engine optimisation, optimisation for AI search and development of client digital channels.

The agency works with clients across the built environment, agri-tech, aviation, education, legal services and charity sectors, as well as public-sector business support.