Supermarket giant Aldi reveals Telford is one of 'key targets' for £1.6bn investment plans

In an annual trading update delivered to markets this week, the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket said it planned to open 80 stores across 2026 and 2027 to meet what it says is a "growing demand" for its products.

As part of the announcement it identified 23 key locations it was targeting for new stores, with Telford identified as one of the areas the German discounter was set to target.

The company already operates in five locations across Telford and one in Newport, and plans to open a new store on a development known as Ketley Point, built on the former offices of the Shropshire Star, in 2026.

Aldi boss Giles Hurley

The retailer also named the West Midlands town of Dudley as one of its target locations.

This week, the supermarket announced its financial results for the 12 months to December 2024, which showed sales increased 4.8 per cent to £18.1bn, up from £17.9bn in 2023. However the firm's operating profit fell to £435.5m in 2024, a drop from £552.9m a year earlier.

Aldi overtook Asda earlier this year to become the UK’s third largest grocer of food and drink, according to market research by Kantar.

As well as new stores, the firm says its "record investment" will go towards upgrading existing ones, and the development of Aldi’s distribution network.

The retailer currently operates just over 1,000 stores in the UK, but plans to expand to at least 1,500 as part of long-term targets. A total of 80 new stores are planned over the next two years, the retailer says.

An artist's impression of a planned new Aldi store at Ketley Point, Telford

“Since we opened our first UK store more than 35 years ago, we’ve brought high-quality, affordable groceries to almost 800 towns and cities, but there are hundreds more communities that don’t have an Aldi nearby," said Giles Hurley, chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland.

“We’re more determined than ever to meet that demand, and that’s why we’re investing a record £1.6bn over the next two years, to bring Aldi prices closer to millions more customers.

"Shoppers are still finding things difficult and that’s why we’re staying laser-focused on doing what Aldi does best – offering customers great quality products at unbeatable prices."