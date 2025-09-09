Date set for opening of Telford's new Aldi as supermarket confirms plans for Ketley Point store

The development of a new "food retail unit" on the site of the former offices and printworks of the Shropshire Star in Telford was approved by planners in October 2024, with a large warehouse and office unit also set to be built nearby.

Aldi submitted an application to change the approved plans relating to the size of parking spaces at the proposed new supermarket in Ketley, Telford in August - but had not officially confirmed it was behind the scheme to open a new store until today.

Now, the Shropshire-based property developer building the store says it has agreed a "significant deal" with the german supermarket chain which will see the Telford's sixth Aldi supermarket open during the second half of next year.

An artists impression of a new Aldi store at Ketley Point, Telford

Morris Property says groundworks on the supermarket site began in November last year and are now "progressing well", while work on erecting the steel frame for the store is set to get underway this autumn ahead of an expected handover to Aldi in early 2026.



Around 50 jobs are expected to be created when the store opens, according to documents submitted last year.

"We are delighted to have concluded a deal with ALDI to deliver a new store at Ketley Point," said Liz Lowe, Head of Development at Morris Property.

"It has been a pleasure working collaboratively with ALDI and their architects, Harris Partnership, to bring this development forward. We look forward to handing over the building ready for their internal fit-out by late February to early March 2026.

"The redevelopment of the prominent brownfield site, once home to the Shropshire Star’s printing operations, marks a new chapter for the area. The new ALDI store is expected to open in the second half of 2026 and will bring fresh investment and job opportunities to the local community."

The retail store sits on half of the site at Ketley Point, with the remainder also being developed into a 45,000 square feet distribution warehouse, which is set to be built at the same time.

Supermarket giant Aldi has just over 1,000 stores, including five within Telford and one in Newport. Elsewhere in the county, the firm also operates stores in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, and Whitchurch.

The supermarket says it's investing £650 million in an effort to grow its footprint, with an eventual target of 1,500 UK stores.

"We’re targeting 40 new store openings in 2025, while many of our current stores will also be getting a refresh to enhance the customer experience, meaning we can consistently offer the best value for money to even more shoppers across the UK," said Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, announcing expansion plans in May this year.