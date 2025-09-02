Legendary ski-jumper Eddie The Eagle Edwards set to appear at Shropshire charity event

The Cheltenham-born Olympian, known better as his nickname "Eddie" rather than his formal name of Michael, is set to appear at Market Drayton's Severn Hospice support group even in Newport on Sunday, September 7.

Edwards captured the imagination of the country as an underdog hero, after he qualified for the 1988 Winter Olympics having been ranked 55th in the world.

At the games he finished last in both the 70m and 90m events - but was singled out for praise by the president of the Organising Committee Frank King in his closing ceremony speech, who said he had "soared like an eagle".

His exploits were later turned into a feature length film starring Taron Egerton.

Now, "Eddie the Eagle" is set to recount his exploits to a packed crowd in Shropshire, as an after-dinner guest speaker at Market Drayton Support Group for Severn Hospice's Charity Supper event, set to be held on Sunday.

The event is set to be held on at Chadwell Grange, Great Chatwell, near Newport.

Tickets are still available for the event, priced at £45 per person.

"Every penny raised by the Severn Hospice Support group makes a huge difference to families living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid-Wales," said a spokesperson.

"For every £1 donated, 86p goes directly on care and the remaining 14p goes towards raising the next £1. Your support is more important than ever.

"Enjoy a welcome drink by the lake, supper prepared by ‘Like Nanna Made’ and listen to Eddie’s life story - There will be a fully stocked bar and a promise auction at what should be a fabulous event."

Tickets are available at £45 per person and are available via the Barbers Rural website at barbers-rural.co.uk