Newport food equipment supplier sold to Texas firm in undisclosed deal

Provisur Technologies, which is headquartered in Illinois, US, but has it's UK offices at Newport's NI Science and Innovation park near Telford, will become part of Texas firm Fortifi later this year.

Fortifi employs around 2,000 people, across 38 sites globally, and the Newport sales and service centre will become Fortifi's second UK location.

The deal is expected to be completed in the final quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

Provisur's UK headquarters in Newport

“We are proud of what Provisur has built over the years – a company shaped by innovation, customer commitment and technical excellence,” said Brian Perkins, President of Provisur Technologies.

“Provisur’s brands represent leading technologies in the industry that deliver true value-added solutions that support our customers in delivering safe, affordable food to the world. Becoming part of Fortifi marks a meaningful new chapter for us, one that expands the reach of our business and accelerates our shared vision for the future of food processing.”

Provisur manufactures industrial processing equipment for the food industry, for processes such as separation, grinding, forming, and slicing.

The Chicago firm set up its UK base in Newport in 2022, citing its central Midlands location and links within the agri-tech and food industries as key factors for the creation of their Shropshire base.

The Newport office holds a range of parts for for the firm's machinery, and also completes machine refurbishments, overhauls, and an on-site training courses for customers.

Texas-based Fortifi say the deal will strengthen their aftermarket sales and service support, adding that Provisur’s existing "established support network and deep customer relationships" will bolster the company’s long-term commitment to full lifecycle value and partnership.

Existing Provisur employees are expected to transfer over to the new company, with Fortifi adding that employees would be able to join the firm's shared ownership programme.

"This is a pivotal moment for our organization and our valued customers,” said Massimo Bizzi, Chief Executive Officer of Fortifi.

"We look forward to joining forces with Provisur as we strengthen our position across the protein value chain and continue to grow together. By extending our application expertise and growing our operating footprint, we will be able to improve customer experience and outcomes."

Joshua Weisenbeck, Partner at KKR and Fortifi Board Member, said the aquisition of Provisur reflects Fortifi’s continued focus on building a diversified, global platform in food processing automation.

"Provisur brings highly respected brands and expertise that strengthen Fortifi’s position in further processing and enhance its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions worldwide," he added.

"We’re pleased to welcome the Provisur team into the Fortifi portfolio and look forward to supporting this next phase of growth."