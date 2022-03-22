Global manufacturer sets up new UK base in Shropshire

Provisur has chosen Ni.Park in Shropshire as its UK base

US-founded firm Provisur has chosen Ni.PARK in Newport as its UK base for the pressing and slicing side of business operations because of its Midlands location and agri-tech links within the food industry.

Provisur has headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a global network of sales and service locations and helps customers deliver value through new product applications, advanced hygiene design, labour-saving automation techniques and more.

The key areas of the business focus on developing food processing equipment and solutions for grinding, mixing, forming, cooking and freezing, form pressing, slicing and sliced product handling.

Other key business areas include protein recovery separation technologies and defrosting, marinating and cooking tumblers and chambers.

Provisur was given the green light to open a UK-based entity due to Brexit import issues and also business growth within the UK which meant the business required extra office and spare parts storage space.

Aaron Hale, Provisor account manager slicing UK & Ireland, was influential in the move to Ni.PARK.

Aaron was home-based in Telford during the pandemic and was tasked with shortlisting appropriate UK premises for the firm to locate to which could be assessed by Provisur European vice president Thomas Neher.

Aaron said: “We looked at a number of possibilities for the UK base but the unit at Ni.PARK was shortlisted because of its central location, the excellent units it offers on site and its links with Harper Adams University.

“The company believed that being located in the Midlands in the heart of the UK was the best solution which is why we opted for this base.

“We’re really pleased to have the keys to Ni.PARK and are looking forward to integrating into the Ni.PARK community now this space is our new UK home.”

Phase One of the Ni.Park project has been delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council and offers a range of new sustainable employment units on the site.

Aaron added: “We’re also looking forward to developing further links with Harper Adams University who have helped to deliver Ni.PARK, and strengthening our links with agri-tech businesses.”

Provisur also has corporate European head offices in Switzerland, Germany and Holland.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said: “Provisur is a business which has an excellent reputation and a global presence so it’s really pleasing that they see Ni.PARK as the perfect fit for their UK business.