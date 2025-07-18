'Keep smiling Newport' - Popular takeaway closes down after 7 years in town

Chinese fusion snack bar Wok n Roll on St Mary's Street in Newport has announced it's set to close after a seven-year run in the town.

In a brief announcement on social media, the business paid tribute to its customers and staff as it prepared to close its doors for the final time at the end of the week.

Wok n Roll, Newport, is closing after seven years in the town

"I’m afraid after 7 years we have come to the difficult decision to close Wok n Roll at the end of this week," said a spokesperson.

"We wanted to take this time to thank so many of you for your kind words, the laughs and support over the years.

"Special thanks to the amazing staff we’ve had working with us that made the shop great. Our brilliant regulars and the fantastic students of Newport, we wish you all great things for your future.

"Thanks again and keep smiling Newport. Love, Jackal."

The shop's customers took to the restaurant's social media page to express their sorrow at the news, with one describing the closure as the "end of an era".

"I can safely say, some of the best food we've ever had, all fresh and packed with flavour. You'll be missed," wrote one, while another added: " Thank you for all the delicious lunches, we will miss you!"

Wk n Roll becomes the latest High Street business to announce closure in Newport, following the departure of CoCo 64 Home, Daisy Chain, Sally's Flowers, and Hey Jude's - with rising costs and changing shopping patterns cited as contributing factors.

Earlier this year, the owner of CoCo 64 Home announced the store will be shutting for good in May while women’s clothing shop Daisy Chain shut its doors a few weeks ago.