Shropshire Chamber congratulates Harper Adams on national award

Harper Adams University was named the best university in the UK for career prospects in the Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCAs), which is judged entirely on direct experiences and opinions of students.

Newport-based Harper Adams has won this award every year since 2016 - except in 2021, when the competition was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Harper Adams University campus at Edgmond, near Newport

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, said: “We are so lucky to have a university like Harper Adams in Shropshire.

“Student satisfaction is the ultimate endorsement for any higher education institution which strives for excellence. We are proud to have their award-winning team on board with us, helping to spread the word about Shropshire excellence, and share best practice.”

She added: “The objective of our patronage programme is to generate ideas, enthusiasm and dynamic business opportunities and to feed this back through Shropshire Chamber and onwards to the county’s businesses as a whole.”

Harper Adams University was presented with its award by the entertainer and comedian Alexander Armstrong at a ceremony near the Barbican Centre in London.

Ruth Ross and British Chambers of Commerce president Martha Lane-Fox at Harper Adams with Ken Sloan

Explaining why the university signed up to become a Chamber patron, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ken Sloan, said: “As a university which has been rooted in Shropshire for almost a century and a quarter, it makes sense for us to work with organisations like the Chamber.

“By working together, we have much more impact – and that benefits the university, the Chamber, and of course Shropshire businesses and residents.

“As a globally-linked specialist institution, we champion Shropshire’s business community and showcase the best our region has to offer – and working with the Chamber is a great way to do this.

“As our work on projects in our local communities such as Newport and Telford shows, we’re also committed to developing skills, both in the local community and among our students – and the Chamber helps us partner with leading private sector companies across the county.”