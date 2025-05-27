Shropshire's Harper Adams University is named 'best for career prospects' - for ninth year in a row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Harper Adams, based near Newport, picked up the Whatuni Student Choice Awards for Career Prospects from event host Alexander Armstrong at a glittering ceremony in London - marking the ninth year in a row the university has come top of the pile.

Organisers of the awards say the event is the only one of its kind in the UK, where the categories reflect the views of more than 36,000 students across the country whose reviews were collected over the past year.

A team of Harper Adams representatives from professional services and academic departments, as well as the students' union, attended the awards, held at the Brewery events venue.

The delegation from Harper Adams collect their student choice award

“Being voted best in the UK for Career Prospects by our students for a decade demonstrates the consistency of our approach to equipping our students for their future careers," said Harper Adams vice-chancellor Professor Ken Sloan.

“This approach begins the moment prospective students step onto campus for one of our open days and extends well after they graduate – as our thriving alumni network can attest.

“I’d like to thank everybody at the university and in our students’ union, as well as our alumni, donors, and partner employers and organisations, who have demonstrated a consistent commitment to career prospects for our students.

“As ever, of course, our biggest thanks must go to our students themselves, both for their reviews which led to this award, and to their confidence in us as an institution.”

Data collected by the poll showed student satisfaction levels have increased across all 12 award categories. The category for career prospects – the award Harper Adams once again took home - saw the biggest increase in satisfaction levels across the country, rising from 4.18 out of 5 in 2024 to 4.28 in 2025.

Careers advisor and service manager Maria Simpson, who was among the attendees from the university, added: “We feel very proud and privileged for this student recognition of the collaboration we have with employers in supporting them on placement, in apprenticeships, with internships and graduate recruitment.

“Our support starts for our students with pre-entry guidance looking at career pathways and runs through the whole student experience - which is recognised with this award.”