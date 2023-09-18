Telford's Northwood launches new portal to support staff

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Telford-based Northwood Hygiene Products Ltd has announced the launch of a new portal, designed to empower employees, prioritise their safety, and boost engagement across the organisation.

The innovative new portal marks a significant step in Northwood's commitment to create an exceptional workplace culture and support the wellbeing and growth of its team of more than 850 people who work across 10 sites in the UK.

Currently, 230 people work at Northwood’s headquarters on Stafford Park in Telford and the ‘MyNorthwood’ portal brings a host of benefits.

These include resources to promote physical and mental, social and financial wellbeing, benefits to enhance work-life balance and satisfaction and a communication hub that provides real-time updates, news, and events to keep employees informed and engaged in the company's mission.

Dawn Roberts, human resources director at Northwood, said: "Our employee portal represents a major step forward in creating a workplace that prioritises the wellbeing and development of our colleagues.

"It has enabled us to build on our existing flexible benefits offering, and design a platform where colleagues have everything at their fingertips."

