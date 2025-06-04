'People have been loving us' - Shropshire's first branch of British fast food chain Dixy Chicken takes Telford by storm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dixy Chicken opened its doors in Castle Street, Hadley, on Thursday, May 29.

The chain, which specialises in halal chicken, was founded in 1986 in Solihull but this new opening in Telford marks the chain's first venture into Shropshire.

And the first week has been a brilliant one for the business, manager Hassan Jawad told the Shropshire Star.

Dixy Chicken, Hadley, Telford. Photo: Dixy Chicken/Google

Hassan, who runs the new shop with his father, said: “We were sold out for two days straight!

“The first day we opened, we had to close early because we were sold out. The second day as well, it was completely sold out.

“People have been loving us and keep coming even before the shop is open - like three or four people standing outside waiting for the shop to open.”

The new restaurant, a formerly empty property which has been completely renovated and can comfortably seat around 20 people with around six parking spots, offers a wide range of fried and grilled items, including southern fried chicken tenders and wings.

Customers can order pizzas, burgers, desserts and milkshakes at Dixy Chicken. An extensive selection of vegan options is also available at the branch.

Hassan added: “It was just a soft opening. We didn't advertise a lot, but we had a very nice response.

“People loved it, and we're looking forward to serving Telford!”