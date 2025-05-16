'Telford has been waiting for it' - Popular British fast food chain Dixy Chicken teases opening this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The British fast food chain, specialising in halal chicken, was founded in 1986 in Solihull but this new opening in Castle Street, Hadley, will mark the chain's first foray into Shropshire.

Manager Hassan Jawad, who will be running the new shop with his father, told the Shropshire Star that despite the delays in opening, he is thrilled to be introducing the much-loved chain to Telford.

Hassan, who previously worked at a branch in Birmingham, said: “We were close to opening around four months ago. We were at the same stage when the council showed up and they had some requirements we had to fulfil. You can't say they were unreasonable, but had to be done.