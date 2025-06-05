'Confidence and optimism' from Telford food firm Bridge Cheese over Government's EU reset deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Michael Harte, managing director of Stafford Park firm Bridge Cheese, says a new deal announced by Prime Minister Kier Starmer last month is set to increase job opportunities at the firm in the wake of an expected increase in sales to the European market.

The company manufactures a range of cheese products for the food industry, supplying to manufacturers, bakers and wholesale food suppliers.

As part of the "reset" deal announced on May 19, border checks on food products are set to be reduced while an agreement on emissions will see British firms exempted from a new EU carbon tax - which the Government says will save around £800 million per year from heading into EU coffers.

Mr Harte was speaking during a visit from Telford MP Shaun Davies at the firm's headquarters.

Michael Harte

"We were absolutely delighted to hear the news around the reset agreement with the EU," he said.

"We are now looking to the future with renewed confidence and optimism.”

The deal came following what the Government describes as extensive negotiations over the last six months, which have also led to trade deals with the US and India.

The Government says new food safety regulations will make it easier for food and drink to be imported and exported by "reducing the red tape" for UK businesses - a move which it says could "lower food prices and increase choice on supermarket shelves".

However as part of the negotiations, the UK will be required to maintain fishing quota regulations for a further 12 years after they were due to expire in 2026, but maintained previous red lines on rejoining the single market and freedom of movement.

"The Government’s new deal with the EU is a real game-changer for businesses like Bridge Cheese here in Telford," said Shaun Davies MP.

"These changes mean less delays at the border, no need for businesses to pay for vet checks and less red tape overall.

“Bridge Cheese is such a great example of a local business with a global footprint and it’s so important that we give them the support they need to continue their growth and boost our local economy.”