Decision made on Shrewsbury 'foodies hotspot' Bobby's Tacos' bid to extend outdoor dining hours

Bobby's Tacos, based at Shrewsbury's Parade, had asked Shropshire Council for permission to vary the terms of its previously approved licence, to allow evening dining on its terrace.

The conditions of the previous licence mean that people can only sit on the terrace to eat until 5pm from Monday to Saturday, and the area is not available at all on Sundays.

The business asked Shropshire Council to vary the condition, to allow its customers to eat on the terrace until 8pm, from Monday to Saturday.

The condition would have applied from April 1 and September 30 each year.

The restaurant did not request permission to operate on Sundays and said no music would be played on the terrace.

Local residents opposed to the plans had written to the council to outline their concerns, while a number of the restaurant's supporters wrote their own letters backing the plan.

Now Shropshire Council has confirmed the plan has been rejected, over concerns about the impact on those living in the area.

Outlining the reasons for the decision the council said it had come to the conclusion partly due to the nature of the area, which is a "predominantly residential location where any semblance of daytime economy stops dead at around 5pm".

It added that there are residential properties located around the site whose inhabitants would "hear any activity out on the external area".

The report states: "Having revisited the original application documents and the variation documents, it is officers' opinion that the amenity of the area is that the building as a whole, and the rear external area, is somewhat definitely split in that it has a low level of established commercial noise impact in daytime hours which would create more noise than it would should it be entirely be residential, and once this is finished at around 5pm, it is a very quiet residential area in the evening.

"The subject site is not a town centre location where it merges from a shopping location with a footfall of shoppers merging into a night time economy with a footfall of pub and club goers, but a predominantly residential location where any semblance of daytime economy stops dead at around 5pm.

"It is a rather unique area of the town. The building and external area has a quality of tranquil quietness during the day as these commercial interests are mainly small quiet boutique shops, galleries and low impact commercial shops, and a café which is open during daytime hours which has outdoor seating.

"The physical bulk of the building and traffic limitations in St Marys Place and distance make it a very quiet area.

"The entire commercial aspect of the place, shops, cafes etc... closes up at around 5pm, and it theron it would clearly have a quiet residential tranquillity and the same residential quietness through the evening and night."

The report adds: "There are balconies and windows above the rear external area of the building who would hear any activity out on the external area.

"Despite the invocation of the Defra guidance of community noise in relation to nuisance noise levels from pubs and clubs (neither pubs and clubs are in the area) in the planning statement, I would advise that officers do not agree that the extension of hours would have no or minimal effect on the occupants or amenity of the area, as implied in the application, but would have a clear amenity impact, specifically in terms of noise disturbance."

The report adds: "The proposed extended hours will intensify the duration of the sites use into the evening time, which in turn will have a detrimental impact on the enjoyment of nearby residential properties/amenities, with regards to noise disturbance being caused by customers and staff on the premises."