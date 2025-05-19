Shrewsbury 'hotspot for foodies' looks to extend terrace dining hours - but residents object

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bobby's Tacos, based at Shrewsbury's Parade, was given permission last year to provide dining for its customers on the terrace at the town-centre venue.

The condition attached to the permission, which was granted by Shropshire Council, meant that people could only sit on the terrace to eat until 5pm from Monday to Saturday, and the area is not available at all on Sundays.

Now the business has asked Shropshire Council to vary the condition, to allow its customers to eat on the terrace until 8pm, from Monday to Saturday.

The condition would apply from April 1 and September 30 each year.

The application does request permission to operate on Sundays and says no music would be played on the terrace.

A planning statement submitted with the application says the plan could create more jobs - and adds that the business it is not aware of any complaints over the use of the terrace since it was approved.

A decision on the plan will be taken by Shropshire Council, which is based at Shrewsbury's Guildhall.

It states: "The applicant now wishes to maximise the use of the open terrace during the summer months as its use has proven successful since the business opened.

"The applicant is not aware of any objections that the use of the terrace has generated to the council and it is considered that 8pm cessation of the terrace use is not an unreasonable request in this town centre location.

"The additional hours are likely to generate additional staff which is to be welcomed in these difficult financial times.

"There will be no use of the terrace on Sundays and following validation of the planning application, an application will be made to amend the licence accordingly.

"It is envisaged that the extended hours will result in approximately three additional full time staff members and one part time member will be employed across front of house and the kitchen."

Supporting information submitted with the application states that the site has "become a hotspot for “foodies” who have come to experience “Bobby's” take on Mexican food".

It adds: "Bobby's is helping to increase exposure to The Parade and visitors to Shrewsbury town centre and has received positive reviews."

The statement also argues that it has been operated in a considerate fashion since opening.

It says: "Since trading began in August 2024, the operators have shown to be responsible restaurant owners with utmost respect for residents and fellow traders with the use of both internal and exterior space."

There were however significant objections from some local resident to the restaurant's alcohol licence request last year.

The licence was approved by the council.

A number of objections have also been submitted from local residents opposed to the latest plan.

One states: "The conditions were imposed on the original application on the recommendations in the report by the Environmental Health Officer.

"The reasons for these impositions remain unchanged. The adjacent apartments in The Court, Watergate Mansions and Upper Blackfriars would lose the quiet enjoyment of their homes every evening.

"The usual trading hours for almost all of the units in The Parade are up to approximately 5.30pm when the main doors are locked.

"The Parade shops are closed on Sundays.

"After these times it returns to a peaceful residential area. I believe the council should reinforce their original decision by refusing this application for any extension."

A decision on the application will be taken at a later date.