Landowner denied permission to demolish former community hall in Telford to build bungalows launches appeal

Telford & Wrekin Council planners rejected proposals to demolish the former Saint Christopher's Hall on Station Road in Admaston, near Wellington, last November.

Agents Seven Design Build, on behalf of applicant Richard Edis, proposed two bungalows, a single garage and a double garage on the site.

The application attracted a mixed response from residents. While one neighbour argued there was a need for bungalows in the area due to the aging population, Wrockwardine Parish Council said the area had been subject "to significant residential development over the last two to three years" which resulted in a "massive increase in traffic".

The parish council argued that the development would add "further pressure" to the "infrastructure, GP surgeries, hospital, dentist and schools."

Rejecting the plans, Telford & Wrekin Council planners said the scale and layout of the proposed dwellings would "result in a cramped and contrived form of development" that would "have a harmful impact upon the character and appearance of the surrounding area".

The officers also ruled that the development would result in "significantly detrimental harm" upon the neighbouring home and there had been insufficient evidence provided in terms of the potential impact on trees and highways.

The former Saint Christopher's Hall on Station Road in Admaston. Photo: Google

Now, an appeal has been launched with the Government Planning Inspectorate against the council's refusal of the plans.

Documents submitted by Creative Planning on behalf of Mr Edis argue the development "does not result in sufficient harm" to justify refusal, and any harm is "outweighed" due to the fact the land has been previously developed and the bungalows are "sought-after accommodation".

The appeal document states: "The former Saint Christopher’s Hall building comprises a disused, single-storey timber cladded building, of no historical significance or identifiable architectural merit. The proposal seeks to redevelop the site through the demolition of the disused hall, to provide two bungalows with garages.

"[The] two bungalows [would provide] single-storey accommodation which is often sought-after, due to limited supply of bungalows included in the provision of new housing stock. As such, the provision of accessible accommodation in the context of an aging population should be afforded appropriate weight."

The original application and appeal documents are available to view online on Telford & Wrekin' Councils planning portal using reference number TWC/2024/0710