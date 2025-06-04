Enforcement notice slapped on Telford property over ‘untidy land’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A complaint about allegedly untidy land at a property in Church Street, Hadley, had been received by Telford & Wrekin Council in March this year.

Councils are given the power to investigate complaints about untidy land that is privately owned. It is one of many areas where enforcement officers can decide to use their discretionary powers.

Now the council has confirmed on its website that an Untidy Land Notice was served on Tuesday (June 3). It will take effect on July 3 if it has not been complied with.

Church Street, Hadley. Picture: Google

The council says not all breaches of planning control will result in formal action. Most cases are resolved through discussion and negotiation and without formal enforcement action being taken.

Some matters can take “several months” to resolve and property owners can lodge appeals against them.

The council’s website adds that all investigations are carried out on a “strictly confidential basis” and it will not reveal a complainant’s details without their permission.