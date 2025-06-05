Five-star boutique hotel in the heart of Shrewsbury on the market for just £1.75m as owners announce retirement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Darwin’s Townhouse in St Julian's Friars, Shrewsbury, has been listed for sale by the Hotels team at Colliers.

Set within a magnificent late 18th century Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse, this 20-bedroom property has been refurbished to deliver a refined and exclusive guest experience.

It was acquired by its current family owners in 2016, who have over 40 years’ experience in hospitality, having previously operated several well-known establishments in the region, including the Mytton & Mermaid.

Marking the next chapter for the owners, the property is being offered for sale as they prepare for retirement.

Darwin's Townhouse is on the market - for just £1.75m. Photo: Steve Jetley

Ann DiTella, the current owner, said: "After many successful years of operation, our charming and well-established boutique hotel is now available for sale to continue its legacy of hospitality as we prepare for retirement.

“This is a perfect opportunity to acquire a highly profitable, turnkey business with loyal clientele, strong reputation and to take the business to its next level."

Darwin’s Townhouse is the only 5-star AA-rated establishment in Shrewsbury and has built a strong reputation for excellence.

In 2024, it received both a 5-star Gold Award and a Breakfast Award from the AA. The hotel has also been recognised by LUXlife Magazine as Best Boutique B&B – West Midlands and was featured in British Airways’ High Life magazine.

Located just a short walk from Shrewsbury train station, Darwin’s Townhouse is perfectly positioned in one of the UK’s most historic market towns.

Shrewsbury boasts over a 1,000 years of history, a rich architectural heritage, and a thriving cultural scene.

The town is well connected by rail, with direct services to Birmingham, Manchester, and London, making it a highly attractive destination for both leisure and corporate guests.

The property features 19 tastefully styled en-suite bedrooms split between the main house and a charming garden lodge.

Interiors are inspired by Charles Darwin, who was born in the town, with nature-themed decor and antique details that pay homage to the renowned naturalist.

Public areas include a welcoming lounge with plasterwork by Joseph Bromfield, a cosy snug with honesty bar, and a conservatory overlooking a courtyard garden, an elegant space for breakfast service and potential future use as a restaurant.

Operated under management on a limited-service model, Darwin’s Townhouse allows for relatively hands-off ownership.

However, opportunities exist to further boost revenue through more hands-on operation, expanded events, or dining services.

Financially, the business is robust and profitable.

For the year ending March 2024, the hotel achieved a net turnover of £657,292, up from £616,672 the previous year.

With strong trading performance, heritage appeal, and scope for future growth, Darwin’s Townhouse presents a rare chance to acquire a high-quality hospitality asset in a prime UK location.

Josh Sullivan from Colliers’ Hotels Agency team who is handling the sale, said: “This is a high-performing, hands-off investment in a growing leisure market. With a prime location, 5-star credentials, and year-on-year growth, Darwin’s Townhouse presents an amazing opportunity for investors looking to acquire a profitable, well-managed hospitality asset with further upside potential.”