Shrewsbury guest house hosts Bear Grylls

TV adventurer and survival expert Bear Grylls spent the night at Darwin’s Townhouse, Shrewsbury, on Saturday.

The former SAS serviceman, known for television survival shows including Man vs Wild and The Island with Bear Grylls, was reportedly delighted with his one-night stay at the boutique bed and breakfast.

Head housekeeper Tracy Plant said: “He was such a lovely guy. He kept thanking us for looking after him and said that the place was a lovely find.

“He ate at our sister restaurant, The Loopy Shrew, in the evening. I don’t know what he had, but it certainly wasn’t bugs! He then had breakfast with us at Darwin’s Townhouse and said he thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Action man Bear was also reportedly impressed with the guest house’s garden, and used it for part of his wellbeing routine.